Voice Messages to ChatGPT: OpenAI's Feature Rollout on WhatsApp

OpenAI has announced a slew of updates for accessing and interacting with ChatGPT on WhatsApp, including a new feature allowing users to send voice messages. This rollout will enhance user engagement by providing a more accessible and user-friendly approach to using AI technology, especially in regions like India where WhatsApp user base is extensive.

In addition to voice messaging, OpenAI allows users to upload images and link their ChatGPT accounts on WhatsApp, expanding service utility to Plus, Free, or Pro account holders worldwide. These developments coincide with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's visit to India, capturing industry attention amidst AI legal challenges and global competition.

Meanwhile, India announced plans to build its own affordable AI model, aiming to reduce usage costs and establish a substantial presence in the global AI landscape. IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that India's forthcoming AI model will leverage local resources to deliver world-class capabilities and compete with leading international models.

(With inputs from agencies.)