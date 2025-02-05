Enphase Reshuffles Battery Manufacturing: A Strategic Shift
Enphase, a leading U.S. solar firm, plans to relocate its battery manufacturing operations outside China. The company aims to diversify its supply chain and align with geopolitical shifts in manufacturing strategies.
Enphase, a prominent player in the U.S. solar industry, is set to move its battery manufacturing operations away from China. This strategic decision was reported by Bloomberg News and reflects a growing trend among corporations seeking to diversify their supply chains.
The relocation aims to mitigate the risks associated with geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions. By shifting manufacturing outside China, Enphase could also align more closely with evolving trade policies.
This move is indicative of broader shifts within the energy sector, where companies are recalibrating their manufacturing strategies to enhance operational resilience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
