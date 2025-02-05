Left Menu

Enphase Reshuffles Battery Manufacturing: A Strategic Shift

Enphase, a leading U.S. solar firm, plans to relocate its battery manufacturing operations outside China. The company aims to diversify its supply chain and align with geopolitical shifts in manufacturing strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 07:57 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 07:57 IST
Enphase Reshuffles Battery Manufacturing: A Strategic Shift

Enphase, a prominent player in the U.S. solar industry, is set to move its battery manufacturing operations away from China. This strategic decision was reported by Bloomberg News and reflects a growing trend among corporations seeking to diversify their supply chains.

The relocation aims to mitigate the risks associated with geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions. By shifting manufacturing outside China, Enphase could also align more closely with evolving trade policies.

This move is indicative of broader shifts within the energy sector, where companies are recalibrating their manufacturing strategies to enhance operational resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025