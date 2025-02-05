Left Menu

Revolutionizing Satcom: Rangsons Aerospace and Oversat Take Bold Steps at Aero India 2025

Rangsons Aerospace and Oversat are partnering to advance satellite communication technology, unveiling new multibeam antennas at Aero India 2025. This innovation addresses connectivity challenges posed by outdated systems through simultaneous tracking of multiple LEO satellites, enhancing capabilities for sectors including defense and aviation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 05-02-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 12:57 IST
Revolutionizing Satcom: Rangsons Aerospace and Oversat Take Bold Steps at Aero India 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rangsons Aerospace (RAPL) and Oversat are poised to formalize a significant collaboration at Aero India 2025, aiming to elevate satellite communication (Satcom) technology to new heights. Their joint venture focuses on the development of cutting-edge Luneberg lens-based multibeam antennas.

This technological breakthrough is designed to address crucial connectivity gaps by enabling the simultaneous tracking of multiple Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites across Maritime, Land Mobile, and Aero applications. With the increasing deployment of LEO satellite constellations by industry giants like OneWeb and SpaceX, the need for advanced ground-based infrastructure is more pressing than ever.

At Aero India 2025, Rangsons Aerospace will also exhibit its cutting-edge advancements in Avionics and Electronic Warfare, further showcasing its dedication to transforming aerospace and defense technology. Visitors can explore these state-of-the-art innovations at Hall H.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025