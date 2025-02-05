Revolutionizing Satcom: Rangsons Aerospace and Oversat Take Bold Steps at Aero India 2025

Rangsons Aerospace (RAPL) and Oversat are poised to formalize a significant collaboration at Aero India 2025, aiming to elevate satellite communication (Satcom) technology to new heights. Their joint venture focuses on the development of cutting-edge Luneberg lens-based multibeam antennas.

This technological breakthrough is designed to address crucial connectivity gaps by enabling the simultaneous tracking of multiple Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites across Maritime, Land Mobile, and Aero applications. With the increasing deployment of LEO satellite constellations by industry giants like OneWeb and SpaceX, the need for advanced ground-based infrastructure is more pressing than ever.

At Aero India 2025, Rangsons Aerospace will also exhibit its cutting-edge advancements in Avionics and Electronic Warfare, further showcasing its dedication to transforming aerospace and defense technology. Visitors can explore these state-of-the-art innovations at Hall H.

