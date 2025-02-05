Apollo Micro Systems' Financial Surge: A Record-Breaking Quarter
Apollo Micro Systems Ltd reported an 83% increase in consolidated profit after tax, reaching Rs 18.24 crore in the December quarter, driven by a significant rise in income. The company's total income saw a boost of 62%, marking it a successful period for the Hyderabad-based technology solutions provider.
Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (AMSL) has announced an impressive 83% increase in its consolidated profit after tax, amounting to Rs 18.24 crore for the December quarter. This massive growth is primarily contributed to a substantial rise in the company's income.
In the previous October-December quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal, AMSL reported a profit after tax of Rs 9.96 crore. The significant increase reflects the company's robust performance and strategic growth in recent months.
The Hyderabad-based firm, renowned for providing technology-driven solutions in infrastructure, transportation, and aerospace among other sectors, saw its total income rise by 62% to Rs 149.37 crore, compared to Rs 91.84 crore in the corresponding period last year.
