Elon Musk's Team Probes Medicare Systems for Efficiency
Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency is scrutinizing the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' technology and spending systems for fraud and waste. They are also assessing the agency's organizational structure and staffing. CMS did not provide comments to Reuters regarding this investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 22:29 IST
Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency has launched an investigation into the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, focusing on technology and spending systems, according to The Wall Street Journal.
DOGE representatives, present at the agency's offices this week, aim to identify instances of fraud or waste in the systems. Their work also includes reviewing the organizational structure and staffing at CMS, sources told The Wall Street Journal.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have not responded to requests for comments from Reuters about this operation.
