Elon Musk's Team Probes Medicare Systems for Efficiency

Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency has launched an investigation into the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, focusing on technology and spending systems, according to The Wall Street Journal.

DOGE representatives, present at the agency's offices this week, aim to identify instances of fraud or waste in the systems. Their work also includes reviewing the organizational structure and staffing at CMS, sources told The Wall Street Journal.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have not responded to requests for comments from Reuters about this operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)