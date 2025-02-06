Google Shifts Policy on Diversity Hiring Amid Backlash

Alphabet's Google is re-evaluating its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, opting to abandon its previous goal to hire more employees from underrepresented groups. This decision aligns with a growing trend among major U.S. businesses, including Meta and Amazon, to scale back similar programs.

In an email to staff, Alphabet's Chief People Officer Fiona Cicconi confirmed the policy shift, stating, "in the future we will no longer have aspirational goals." This marks a significant backtrack for Google, once a leader in advocating inclusive policies following protests against racial discrimination in 2020.

The announcement follows Google's annual SEC filing, where language about its DEI commitment was noticeably removed. This comes amid a broader societal pushback against DEI programs, reflecting changing priorities in corporate America.

(With inputs from agencies.)