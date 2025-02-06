Left Menu

Google Shifts Policy on Diversity Hiring Amid Backlash

Google is discontinuing its aspirational diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) hiring goals. The decision aligns with a trend seen in other major U.S. firms scaling back DEI initiatives. Within this context, Alphabet's annual SEC filing shows the company has removed mentions of committed DEI efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 06:41 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 06:41 IST
Google Shifts Policy on Diversity Hiring Amid Backlash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Alphabet's Google is re-evaluating its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, opting to abandon its previous goal to hire more employees from underrepresented groups. This decision aligns with a growing trend among major U.S. businesses, including Meta and Amazon, to scale back similar programs.

In an email to staff, Alphabet's Chief People Officer Fiona Cicconi confirmed the policy shift, stating, "in the future we will no longer have aspirational goals." This marks a significant backtrack for Google, once a leader in advocating inclusive policies following protests against racial discrimination in 2020.

The announcement follows Google's annual SEC filing, where language about its DEI commitment was noticeably removed. This comes amid a broader societal pushback against DEI programs, reflecting changing priorities in corporate America.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking AI safety: Why context matters in agent security

Web accessibility gaps in the Global South: Who gets left behind?

Caught on camera? The hidden risks of geolocation data for at-risk users

Do provocations make AI users think more critically?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025