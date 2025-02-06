Record-Breaking Q3: Redington's Tech-Savvy Growth Surge

Redington Ltd, a leading technology solutions provider, has posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 402.96 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. This marks a 15.84% increase from the Rs 347.88 crore achieved in the corresponding quarter last year.

For the nine months ending December 31, 2024, the company's consolidated profit reached Rs 902.88 crore. This compares to Rs 914.72 crore during the same period in the previous year. Redington attributes this performance to its adaptability and execution excellence.

The company saw substantial increases in its total income, with significant growth noted across the Cloud and Technology Solutions divisions. Redington continues to empower partners through investments in digital platforms and the adoption of cutting-edge technology, positioning itself for sustained future growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)