Digantara and Ariane Group Unite for Safer Space Traffic Management

Digantara has teamed up with Ariane Group to develop an advanced space traffic management system. This collaboration aims to enhance global space situational awareness by integrating their respective sensor technologies, thereby ensuring a safer and more secure space environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 17:18 IST
  Country:
  • India

Space start-up Digantara has forged a significant partnership with Ariane Group to develop a comprehensive space traffic management system. This collaboration was marked by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding by Digantara's founder and CEO, Anirudha Sharma.

The alliance aims to bolster space situational awareness and deliver electro-optical sensor data solutions for the global market. By integrating Ariane Group's Helix optical ground-based sensor network with Digantara's advanced technologies, the venture is set to provide precise, real-time data for space operations worldwide.

Helene Blanchard, Head of ArianeGroup Security in Space Programs, highlighted the collaboration's potential to enhance surveillance capabilities and improve object tracking across all orbits. This joint effort promises to provide significant advantages in space traffic management, benefiting both institutional and commercial operators.

