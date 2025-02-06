Left Menu

Findr: The AI-native Second Brain Transforming Personal Knowledge Management

Findr, an AI-native knowledge management platform, secured institutional funding from Campus Fund. Founded by Nishkarsh Srivastava, it aims to transform digital knowledge interaction using AI. Targeting diverse knowledge workers, it integrates with major platforms to offer innovative, secure cloud storage solutions that grow with users.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-02-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 17:55 IST
Findr, a revolutionary AI-native platform for personal knowledge management, has announced its first institutional funding from Campus Fund. This investment will bolster Findr's mission to evolve into the next-gen Dropbox, providing an intelligent cloud storage that adapts and grows with its users.

Founded by Nishkarsh Srivastava, a former LSE student, Findr positions itself among productivity and knowledge management leaders like Notion and Raycast. Srivastava underlines the platform's potential to transcend traditional cloud storage, offering an AI-driven solution that serves as a 'second brain' for users overloaded with digital content.

The platform's AI-first search and answer feature contextualizes information across various apps, supporting a wide array of knowledge workers. The knowledge management market is set for significant growth, and Findr's aim to create an embodied LLM reflects its commitment to revolutionizing digital knowledge interaction while maintaining stringent data security standards.

