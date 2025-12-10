Left Menu

Google Launches AI-First Startup Hub in Telangana

Google, in partnership with the Telangana government, has launched the Google for Startups Hub at T-Hub in Hyderabad. This initiative aims to bolster the startup ecosystem by providing resources, mentorship, and market access for AI-first startups, fostering innovation and international collaboration.

Google and Government of Telangana launch Google for Startups Hub in Hyderabad (Image: X/@TelanganaCMO). Image Credit: ANI
Google, in collaboration with the Telangana government, has unveiled the Google for Startups Hub at T-Hub in Hyderabad—a landmark endeavor set to invigorate the local startup environment. This hub is the first of its kind in Telangana's expansive incubation ecosystem, aiming to facilitate world-class innovations and entrepreneurial growth.

The initiative will provide regional startups with complimentary co-working spaces for a year, access to venture investors, and crucially focus on AI-first startups. By converging resources, the Telangana government and Google will enhance talent development and forge pathways to global markets, ensuring sustained support for emerging enterprises.

Under the global Google for Startups umbrella, the hub is engineered to back startups throughout their developmental journey, by offering physical infrastructure and strategic mentorship. With an emphasis on AI/ML technology, the program seeks to empower founders and encourage collaboration, allowing startups to scale effectively and responsibly in both Indian and international contexts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

