Sonata Software Drives Growth with Strategic Wins and Innovations
Sonata Software has announced its unaudited financial results for Q3'25, highlighting revenue growth and significant deals. While EBITDA has decreased, the company remains optimistic about future prospects. The domestic business saw strong performance with new customer acquisitions and contract renewals.
Sonata Software, a leader in Modernization Engineering, reported its unaudited financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The report indicates a growth in revenues, driven by strategic wins and new client acquisitions across international and domestic markets.
The company's international IT services revenues reached ₹731.7 crores, reflecting a 3% quarter-on-quarter increase. However, the EBITDA for international services saw a decrease of 17%, attributed to one-time costs. The domestic products and services sector showed stronger growth with revenues of ₹2,111.1 crores, a 44% increase from the previous quarter.
MD & CEO Samir Dhir expressed optimism about Sonata's long-term vision, citing large deals secured in emerging technologies like Microsoft Fabric and AI modernization. Sonata's commitment to modernization and technology-led growth continues to position it as a key player in the technology sector.
