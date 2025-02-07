Left Menu

Sonata Software Drives Growth with Strategic Wins and Innovations

Sonata Software has announced its unaudited financial results for Q3'25, highlighting revenue growth and significant deals. While EBITDA has decreased, the company remains optimistic about future prospects. The domestic business saw strong performance with new customer acquisitions and contract renewals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-02-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 11:27 IST
Sonata Software Drives Growth with Strategic Wins and Innovations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sonata Software, a leader in Modernization Engineering, reported its unaudited financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The report indicates a growth in revenues, driven by strategic wins and new client acquisitions across international and domestic markets.

The company's international IT services revenues reached ₹731.7 crores, reflecting a 3% quarter-on-quarter increase. However, the EBITDA for international services saw a decrease of 17%, attributed to one-time costs. The domestic products and services sector showed stronger growth with revenues of ₹2,111.1 crores, a 44% increase from the previous quarter.

MD & CEO Samir Dhir expressed optimism about Sonata's long-term vision, citing large deals secured in emerging technologies like Microsoft Fabric and AI modernization. Sonata's commitment to modernization and technology-led growth continues to position it as a key player in the technology sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025