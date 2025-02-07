Sonata Software Drives Growth with Strategic Wins and Innovations

Sonata Software, a leader in Modernization Engineering, reported its unaudited financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The report indicates a growth in revenues, driven by strategic wins and new client acquisitions across international and domestic markets.

The company's international IT services revenues reached ₹731.7 crores, reflecting a 3% quarter-on-quarter increase. However, the EBITDA for international services saw a decrease of 17%, attributed to one-time costs. The domestic products and services sector showed stronger growth with revenues of ₹2,111.1 crores, a 44% increase from the previous quarter.

MD & CEO Samir Dhir expressed optimism about Sonata's long-term vision, citing large deals secured in emerging technologies like Microsoft Fabric and AI modernization. Sonata's commitment to modernization and technology-led growth continues to position it as a key player in the technology sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)