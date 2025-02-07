Left Menu

Rockwell Automation's 2024 Sustainability Triumph: Pioneering Change in India

Rockwell Automation's 2024 Sustainability Report details their strategic efforts to enhance sustainability. By integrating technology, they boost rural India's economy through initiatives like tech-enabled dairy farming and promoting workplace diversity. The report highlights energy-efficient practices and environmental stewardship across industries, demonstrating significant social and economic impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 11:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rockwell Automation, a global leader in industrial automation, unveiled its 2024 Sustainability Report, emphasizing its commitment to sustainable practices. The report outlines strategies to create sustainable value and boost stakeholders' long-term advantages, particularly in India.

In Maharashtra, Rockwell's collaborative initiative in dairy farming has achieved remarkable success. A partnership with ISAP India Foundation and eVerse.AI, the project has increased milk production and quality, resulting in improved income for participating households.

Further fostering diversity, Rockwell's 'Re-Establish' program has significantly raised women's workforce representation to 25%. These efforts are part of larger investments in energy and water optimization, highlighting Rockwell's dedication to sustainable industrial advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

