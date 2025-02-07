Left Menu

Cognida.ai Secures $15M to Revolutionize Enterprise AI Adoption

Cognida.ai, an enterprise AI solutions provider, announced it has raised $15 million in Series A funding led by Nexus Venture Partners. The funds will enhance their AI solution library and agentic AI platform, Zuno, while expanding their market strategies. The company reduces AI implementation time to 12 weeks.

Cognida.ai, a prominent player in the enterprise AI solutions space, has successfully raised $15 million in Series A funding, with Nexus Venture Partners leading the investment. The Chicago-based firm is set to channel these funds into fortifying its AI solution offerings across major industries, as well as advancing its agentic AI platform, Zuno.

The influx of capital will also enable Cognida.ai to broaden its market strategies, thereby expanding its customer base and driving workforce growth. Founder and CEO Feroze Mohammed highlighted the company's aim to bridge the gap between the ambition and achievement of AI integration in business processes.

Operating out of Silicon Valley and Hyderabad, Cognida.ai is committed to making AI adoption more efficient and profitable, reportedly cutting implementation time from 8 months to just 12 weeks. This approach aims to deliver measurable ROI and cement its position as a leader in the burgeoning AI services sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

