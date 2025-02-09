AI Governance: A Global Tug-of-War at Paris Summit

The Paris AI Action Summit is set to become a pivotal platform where global leaders, tech bosses, and researchers converge to debate the pressing issues surrounding artificial intelligence. Hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the summit aims to guide the advancement of AI for the benefit of all while mitigating its risks.

US Vice President JD Vance and China's special envoy will join prominent figures in AI, like OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Google's Sundar Pichai, to shape global AI policies. Discussions will touch upon the ethical use of AI, open-source data, and international cooperation, with a focus on security and governance.

The event comes as AI continues to evolve rapidly, dramatically affecting daily life. France is pushing for a joint declaration to promote democratic and sustainable AI. As geopolitical tensions rise, leaders at the summit confront the challenge of balancing innovation with regulation and global cooperation with competition.

