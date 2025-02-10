Balancing Innovation and Regulation: Global Leaders Tackle AI's Future

In Paris, world leaders and tech executives gathered on Monday to deliberate on the future of artificial intelligence amid growing resistance to excessive regulation, which businesses argue inhibits innovation.

There's a shift in attitude since past events focused on the risks highlighted after ChatGPT's launch in 2022. The U.S., under President Donald Trump, has dismantled previous AI regulations to bolster competitiveness, prompting the European Union to consider a more relaxed approach to remain contenders in the tech race.

Key issues included the potential future flexibility of the EU's AI Act, with French President Emmanuel Macron emphasizing a balanced regulatory environment to support innovation while maintaining safety. The summit also highlighted AI's impact on workers and its energy demands, culminating in a non-binding statement and a major investment announcement by France.

(With inputs from agencies.)