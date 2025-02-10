Merck KGaA Eyes Major U.S. Acquisition: Springworks Therapeutics on the Brink

Merck KGaA, a leading German healthcare and technology company, is reportedly close to acquiring U.S. drugmaker Springworks Therapeutics in a move that could significantly boost its cancer treatment offerings. Sources familiar with the discussions indicate that a deal may be finalized in the coming weeks, although exact terms remain undisclosed.

This acquisition would represent one of Merck's largest pharma deals in recent years, enhancing its portfolio with Springworks' innovative drugs for cancer and rare diseases. Springworks, publicly traded since 2019, specializes in therapies for conditions such as desmoid tumors and uterine cancer.

The possible merger is occurring amid a resurgence in U.S. healthcare sector dealmaking after a slowdown in activity. Merck has experienced recent setbacks in its drug development efforts but remains optimistic about strategic acquisitions to reinforce its market position.

