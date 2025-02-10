France Champions Inclusive AI Revolution Amid Global Summit

At an artificial intelligence summit in Paris, France is championing an inclusive and sustainable AI revolution. The gathering of global leaders and tech executives hopes to forge common ground, although the stance of the United States remains uncertain.

The call for relaxed AI regulations has grown since the technology's potential risks dominated previous summits in Britain and South Korea. With the EU's AI Act under scrutiny, the need for a balanced approach is urgent, highlighted by French President Emmanuel Macron and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman urging tolerance for innovation.

Significant investments, such as the newly formed Current AI partnership and substantial private investments, underscore ongoing efforts to advance AI while addressing ethical concerns. The stakes are high as leaders like U.S. Vice President JD Vance and top executives convene to discuss the future of AI governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)