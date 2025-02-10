Left Menu

BEML Unveils 'Infinix': A New Era in Aerospace Innovation

BEML Limited, a PSU, has launched its new brand identity 'Infinix' at the Aero India show. Unleashed by Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Infinix symbolizes innovation, agility, and excellence. Spearheading future technologies, BEML aims to expand globally and redefine aerospace solutions through advanced UAVs and cutting-edge engineering.

Updated: 10-02-2025 20:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BEML Limited, a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU), launched its new brand identity 'Infinix' during the Aero India show on Monday. The unveil was spearheaded by Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, alongside Shantanu Roy, CMD of BEML Ltd, and featured a grand display marking BEML's 60-year journey.

BEML's Infinix logo is not just a rebranding effort; it embodies a phoenix symbolizing limitless aspirations and a commitment to innovation and excellence. The brand aims to project BEML as a leader in air, land, and sea solutions. 'Infinix' merges the concepts of 'Infinity' and 'Phoenix,' reflecting BEML's cutting-edge engineering and future-ready technologies.

Admiral Tripathi commended BEML on this transformational milestone, calling it a bold vision of national and global success. Shantanu Roy highlighted the logo's reflection of BEML's evolution into a global engineering force. At Aero India 2025, BEML will showcase its advancements, including UAVs like Vihangam-35 and Abhinandan HNX50, marking its foray into aerospace and defence innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

