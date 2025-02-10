Left Menu

Modi's Strategic France Visit: AI Summit & Diplomatic Ventures

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits France for a three-day tour, co-chairing an AI Action Summit with President Emmanuel Macron, and engaging in bilateral talks. The visit includes discussions on technology, innovation, and the India-France strategic partnership as well as events in Marseille.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 10-02-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 23:40 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down in France on Monday for a high-profile three-day visit, aimed at enhancing bilateral ties and focusing on future-forward sectors such as AI, technology, and innovation.

Modi's agenda includes co-chairing an AI Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron, where global leaders and tech CEOs will discuss AI technology's role in innovation and public good. The visit is seen as pivotal in reviewing the 2047 Horizon Roadmap for the India-France strategic partnership.

In addition to the summit, the two leaders will engage in both restricted and delegation discussions, address the India-France CEO Forum, and pay tribute to Indian soldiers at the Mazargues War Cemetery. A significant highlight includes the planned inauguration of a new Indian Consulate in Marseille and a visit to the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

