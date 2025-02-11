India Launches AI Centers of Excellence

AIIMS Delhi, IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, and IIT Ropar have been chosen to lead India's new Centers of Excellence (CoE) in Artificial Intelligence. These centers will target innovations in health, sustainable cities, and agriculture, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced in Parliament.

The initiative aims to create a robust network of academic and research institutions alongside industry partners and startups. Notable collaborators include IIT Madras, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Bombay, IIT Tirupati, and other prestigious institutes across India.

An Apex Committee, comprising industry experts, AI specialists, academicians, and ministry representatives, meticulously evaluated and selected the institutions. The government has allocated Rs 990 crore for the project, running from 2023-24 to 2027-28, as part of its 'Make AI in India and make AI work for India' vision.

