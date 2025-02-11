Left Menu

India Launches AI Centers of Excellence

India's Centers of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence will be led by AIIMS Delhi, IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, and IIT Ropar, focusing on health, sustainable cities, and agriculture. These institutions will collaborate with industry partners and startups under a government initiative with a budget of Rs 990 crore.

AIIMS Delhi, IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, and IIT Ropar have been chosen to lead India's new Centers of Excellence (CoE) in Artificial Intelligence. These centers will target innovations in health, sustainable cities, and agriculture, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced in Parliament.

The initiative aims to create a robust network of academic and research institutions alongside industry partners and startups. Notable collaborators include IIT Madras, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Bombay, IIT Tirupati, and other prestigious institutes across India.

An Apex Committee, comprising industry experts, AI specialists, academicians, and ministry representatives, meticulously evaluated and selected the institutions. The government has allocated Rs 990 crore for the project, running from 2023-24 to 2027-28, as part of its 'Make AI in India and make AI work for India' vision.

