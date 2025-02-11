India's AI Boom: A Growing Influence and Rising Concerns

A recent Microsoft study has unveiled striking findings about artificial intelligence adoption in India. According to the Global Online Safety Survey, 65% of Indians have used AI, more than doubling the global average of 31%. This indicates a rapid embrace of AI technologies across the nation.

The survey, which included 15,000 participants from 15 countries, also spotlighted millennials as the leading demographic in AI usage, with 84% having adopted these technologies. Indians are particularly interested in utilizing AI for translations, work efficiency, and educational purposes.

Despite the enthusiasm, there are growing concerns paralleling global apprehensions, such as online abuse, deepfakes, and AI-driven scams. Notably, 80% of respondents expressed worries about AI impacting children under 18, aligning with the same percentage of Indian teens experiencing online risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)