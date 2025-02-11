Left Menu

India's AI Boom: A Growing Influence and Rising Concerns

A recent Microsoft study reveals that 65% of Indians have adopted AI, significantly higher than the global average. The Global Online Safety Survey highlights India's interest in AI for efficiency and education but raises concerns over online abuse and digital risks, especially for children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 17:59 IST
India's AI Boom: A Growing Influence and Rising Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent Microsoft study has unveiled striking findings about artificial intelligence adoption in India. According to the Global Online Safety Survey, 65% of Indians have used AI, more than doubling the global average of 31%. This indicates a rapid embrace of AI technologies across the nation.

The survey, which included 15,000 participants from 15 countries, also spotlighted millennials as the leading demographic in AI usage, with 84% having adopted these technologies. Indians are particularly interested in utilizing AI for translations, work efficiency, and educational purposes.

Despite the enthusiasm, there are growing concerns paralleling global apprehensions, such as online abuse, deepfakes, and AI-driven scams. Notably, 80% of respondents expressed worries about AI impacting children under 18, aligning with the same percentage of Indian teens experiencing online risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025