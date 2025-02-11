Left Menu

U.S. AI Regulation Stance Sparks Transatlantic Tensions

JD Vance criticized European AI regulations as potentially stifling innovation and compared content moderation to censorship. His remarks came during a summit in Paris focused on AI governance. The U.S. alongside Britain did not sign a collaborative statement on ethical AI, highlighting differing approaches to AI regulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 20:39 IST
U.S. AI Regulation Stance Sparks Transatlantic Tensions
JD Vance

U.S. Vice President JD Vance voiced strong criticism of European AI regulations, claiming they pose a threat to the burgeoning technology by imposing heavy-handed restrictions and likening content moderation to authoritarian censorship.

The remarks came after the U.S. and Britain opted out of a France-hosted AI summit declaration promoting inclusive and ethical practices in AI governance, reflecting deepening global divides over how to manage the technology.

During the summit in Paris, Vance emphasized America's determination to lead the AI sector and argued against Europe's stringent rules, which he said impose excessive costs on smaller tech firms and impede innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025