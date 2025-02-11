U.S. AI Regulation Stance Sparks Transatlantic Tensions

U.S. Vice President JD Vance voiced strong criticism of European AI regulations, claiming they pose a threat to the burgeoning technology by imposing heavy-handed restrictions and likening content moderation to authoritarian censorship.

The remarks came after the U.S. and Britain opted out of a France-hosted AI summit declaration promoting inclusive and ethical practices in AI governance, reflecting deepening global divides over how to manage the technology.

During the summit in Paris, Vance emphasized America's determination to lead the AI sector and argued against Europe's stringent rules, which he said impose excessive costs on smaller tech firms and impede innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)