U.S. AI Regulation Stance Sparks Transatlantic Tensions
JD Vance criticized European AI regulations as potentially stifling innovation and compared content moderation to censorship. His remarks came during a summit in Paris focused on AI governance. The U.S. alongside Britain did not sign a collaborative statement on ethical AI, highlighting differing approaches to AI regulation.
U.S. Vice President JD Vance voiced strong criticism of European AI regulations, claiming they pose a threat to the burgeoning technology by imposing heavy-handed restrictions and likening content moderation to authoritarian censorship.
The remarks came after the U.S. and Britain opted out of a France-hosted AI summit declaration promoting inclusive and ethical practices in AI governance, reflecting deepening global divides over how to manage the technology.
During the summit in Paris, Vance emphasized America's determination to lead the AI sector and argued against Europe's stringent rules, which he said impose excessive costs on smaller tech firms and impede innovation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Market Hesitation: AI Innovations and Global Economic Tensions
Technology Meets Tradition at Maha Kumbh: High-Tech Kitchen Feeds Over 1 Lakh Devotees Daily
Amity University Sets New Guinness World Record with Creativity and Innovation
129Knots Pioneers Fintech Innovation with Revolutionary OTD Platform
Vantage Markets Triumphs at iFX Expo Dubai 2025: A Celebration of Innovation and Milestones