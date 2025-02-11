Wall Street Steady Amid Powell's Senate Testimony

Wall Street's major indexes remained relatively unchanged on Tuesday, despite gains from megacaps such as Apple and Coca-Cola balancing out losses in various growth stocks. This comes as investors closely analyze Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's recent comments.

In his remarks at a Senate Banking Committee hearing, Powell emphasized that the Federal Reserve was not in a hurry to lower short-term interest rates again, citing a strong economy characterized by low unemployment and inflation slightly above the Fed's 2% target. The lack of tariff discussions in Powell's statement hints at the potential influence of President Trump's unpredictable policy decisions on Federal Reserve strategies, according to Bradley Saunders, a North America economist at Capital Economics.

Meanwhile, market participants are eager for any new developments concerning tariffs from President Donald Trump following his increase in steel and aluminum import levies. Powell's Senate testimony marks the first of two hearings this week, with upcoming appearances at the House Financial Services Committee.

