Wipro Elevates Leadership with Amit Kumar's Strategic Appointment
Wipro has appointed Amit Kumar as Managing Partner and Global Head of Wipro Consulting. He will focus on AI-driven growth and navigating business transformations. With over 24 years of experience, Kumar previously led Accenture Consulting's Americas Market and Industry Consulting, marking a significant addition to Wipro's executive board.
On Friday, IT powerhouse Wipro announced a major leadership shift by appointing Amit Kumar as Managing Partner and Global Head of Wipro Consulting.
Based in New York, Kumar is set to report directly to CEO and MD Srini Pallia, bringing over 24 years of consulting expertise across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific.
The executive board is hopeful about Kumar's ability to drive consulting-led, AI-powered growth, following his successful stint at Accenture Consulting as Managing Director for the Americas Market and Industry Consulting.
