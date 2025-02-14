Left Menu

Wipro Elevates Leadership with Amit Kumar's Strategic Appointment

Wipro has appointed Amit Kumar as Managing Partner and Global Head of Wipro Consulting. He will focus on AI-driven growth and navigating business transformations. With over 24 years of experience, Kumar previously led Accenture Consulting's Americas Market and Industry Consulting, marking a significant addition to Wipro's executive board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 19:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, IT powerhouse Wipro announced a major leadership shift by appointing Amit Kumar as Managing Partner and Global Head of Wipro Consulting.

Based in New York, Kumar is set to report directly to CEO and MD Srini Pallia, bringing over 24 years of consulting expertise across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific.

The executive board is hopeful about Kumar's ability to drive consulting-led, AI-powered growth, following his successful stint at Accenture Consulting as Managing Director for the Americas Market and Industry Consulting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

