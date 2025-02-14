Wipro Elevates Leadership with Amit Kumar's Strategic Appointment

On Friday, IT powerhouse Wipro announced a major leadership shift by appointing Amit Kumar as Managing Partner and Global Head of Wipro Consulting.

Based in New York, Kumar is set to report directly to CEO and MD Srini Pallia, bringing over 24 years of consulting expertise across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific.

The executive board is hopeful about Kumar's ability to drive consulting-led, AI-powered growth, following his successful stint at Accenture Consulting as Managing Director for the Americas Market and Industry Consulting.

(With inputs from agencies.)