Revamping USDA: Rollins Embraces Musk's Efficiency Team

Brooke Rollins, the newly confirmed U.S. Agriculture Secretary, welcomes Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency team to the USDA. The initiative aims to enhance efficiency and reduce bureaucracy. Rollins supports the new focus, including ending diversity programs and aligning with Trump’s executive orders despite avian flu challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-02-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 20:53 IST
Brooke Rollins, recently confirmed as the U.S. Agriculture Secretary, announced on Friday her support for Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency team, which has been active within the agency. Speaking at the USDA headquarters, Rollins highlighted her enthusiasm for the team's mission to streamline operations and reduce costs.

Elon Musk, renowned for leading Tesla and founding SpaceX, heads the new government branch aimed at reducing federal bureaucracy. Rollins expressed confidence in the team's capabilities to revamp the USDA's operational efficiency. She confirmed the cessation of diversity programs and identity celebrations, marking a significant shift in policy.

Moreover, Rollins was briefed on the ongoing avian flu situation, a pressing concern under the new administration. Despite the challenges, including impacts on poultry and livestock and even human infection cases, the USDA remains committed to its redefined objectives under the executive orders initiated by President Trump.

