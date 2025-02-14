WHO Advocates for Clear Cancer Warnings on Alcohol Labels in Europe

The World Health Organization (WHO) has raised alarm over the lack of awareness regarding alcohol's cancer connection in Europe, the region with the world's heaviest drinkers. This major health agency insists on tobacco-style warnings to better inform the public about these serious health risks.

According to a WHO study, alcohol causes 800,000 deaths annually in Europe, but awareness remains low. Only 15% of surveyed individuals knew about the link between alcohol and breast cancer, while 39% recognized its association with colon cancer.

The WHO warns against relying on self-regulation by the alcohol industry, which might lead to ambiguous messaging. The organization emphasizes the need for clear written and pictorial health warnings on alcohol products to empower consumers with vital information, noting that Ireland plans to implement broader warnings by 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)