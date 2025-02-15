Ayaan Autonomous Systems: Leading India's UAV Innovation

Mr. Atul Chaudhari, Founder & CEO of Ayaan Autonomous Systems, was awarded by Hon'ble Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Sanjay Seth in the presence of senior Indian Air Force officials, marking a pivotal moment at Aero India 2025.

On February 15, 2025, the Indian Air Force announced the conclusion of the prestigious Mehar Baba Competition-II. Ayaan Autonomous Systems Pvt Ltd, based in Pune, emerged as the victors, a testament to their groundbreaking UAV technology and operational expertise.

The competition, inaugurated on April 6, 2022, with a focus on swarm drones to detect foreign objects, symbolized a milestone in India's UAV advancements. Ayaan's victory underscores India's commitment to fostering indigenous defence technologies and establishes the country as a formidable player in the global drone sector by 2030.

