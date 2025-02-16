Left Menu

UK Races to Publish 'Plan for Steel' Amid Trump Tariff Turmoil

In response to U.S. President Trump's planned tariffs on steel imports, Britain is expediting its steel strategy release, 'Plan for Steel'. The initiative aims to address challenges like high energy costs, while advocating for tariff exemptions due to strategic roles in defense supply chains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 16-02-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 02:28 IST
UK Races to Publish 'Plan for Steel' Amid Trump Tariff Turmoil
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain is accelerating the release of its steel industry strategy, 'Plan for Steel', due to President Trump's announcement of new tariffs on steel imports. The Observer newspaper reported that the strategy would be published weeks ahead of schedule.

Business minister Jonathan Reynolds mentioned the urgency driven by both domestic and international conditions. The British government aims to invest 2.5 billion pounds into the steel sector, presenting its strategy for investment in the coming spring.

Reynolds also noted that the UK would attempt negotiations with the U.S. to exempt British steel and aluminum products from tariffs because of their critical role in American defense and manufacturing supply chains. The tariffs, set at 25%, could severely impact UK steel exports to the U.S., a market valued at over 400 million pounds annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025