UK Races to Publish 'Plan for Steel' Amid Trump Tariff Turmoil

Britain is accelerating the release of its steel industry strategy, 'Plan for Steel', due to President Trump's announcement of new tariffs on steel imports. The Observer newspaper reported that the strategy would be published weeks ahead of schedule.

Business minister Jonathan Reynolds mentioned the urgency driven by both domestic and international conditions. The British government aims to invest 2.5 billion pounds into the steel sector, presenting its strategy for investment in the coming spring.

Reynolds also noted that the UK would attempt negotiations with the U.S. to exempt British steel and aluminum products from tariffs because of their critical role in American defense and manufacturing supply chains. The tariffs, set at 25%, could severely impact UK steel exports to the U.S., a market valued at over 400 million pounds annually.

