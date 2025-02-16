Tencent Taps DeepSeek AI for Weixin Expansion: A New Era in AI Integration

Tencent is testing the integration of DeepSeek's AI model in Weixin, China's leading messaging app, as the firm seeks to enhance its AI search capabilities. This strategic move is a direct response to the global fascination with the AI startup.

According to a statement from Tencent, the beta phase allows users to search via DeepSeek, marking a significant shift as it introduces an external AI into Weixin's operation. By integrating DeepSeek, Tencent joins the competitive landscape of firms seeking to provide the most advanced AI solutions, leveraging its proprietary Hunyuan language model.

The integration reflects DeepSeek's recent rise in prominence, surpassing ChatGPT in Apple's App Store downloads. Utilizing less data and costing significantly less than its competitors, DeepSeek is also being adopted by major Chinese companies like Great Wall Motor. This move could signal a broader AI adoption trend in China's tech and industrial sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)