Left Menu

Xi Jinping's Push for Private Sector Growth Amidst Tech Tensions

China's President Xi Jinping attended a symposium on private enterprises to encourage business expansion despite the China-U.S. technology conflict. Noteworthy attendees included tech leaders like Alibaba's Jack Ma and Tencent's Pony Ma. The event aims to bolster private-sector sentiment and promote both domestic and international business growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 09:28 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 09:27 IST
Xi Jinping's Push for Private Sector Growth Amidst Tech Tensions
Chinese leader Xi Jinping opened the ruling Communist Party's twice-a-decade National Congress. Image Credit: ANI

China's President Xi Jinping was present at a key symposium focused on private enterprises, as reported by the official news agency, Xinhua. In his speech, Xi listened intently to representatives from the business community.

While Xinhua did not disclose specific details about the discussions, Reuters highlighted that the event's primary goal was to uplift the private sector, especially with escalating tensions between China and the U.S. in the technology sphere. Attendees were encouraged to consider expanding their businesses on both local and global platforms.

Prominent figures from China's tech industry, including Alibaba's co-founder Jack Ma and Tencent CEO Pony Ma, were among the notable participants at the meeting, as per sources who spoke to Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025