Xi Jinping's Push for Private Sector Growth Amidst Tech Tensions

China's President Xi Jinping was present at a key symposium focused on private enterprises, as reported by the official news agency, Xinhua. In his speech, Xi listened intently to representatives from the business community.

While Xinhua did not disclose specific details about the discussions, Reuters highlighted that the event's primary goal was to uplift the private sector, especially with escalating tensions between China and the U.S. in the technology sphere. Attendees were encouraged to consider expanding their businesses on both local and global platforms.

Prominent figures from China's tech industry, including Alibaba's co-founder Jack Ma and Tencent CEO Pony Ma, were among the notable participants at the meeting, as per sources who spoke to Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)