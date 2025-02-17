Left Menu

Xi Jinping's Symposium Signals Support for China's Tech Sector

China's President Xi Jinping addressed a symposium with tech entrepreneurs, signaling a shift towards supporting the private tech sector amid the China-U.S. technology rivalry. The presence of Alibaba's co-founder Jack Ma was a key indicator of a possible change in regulatory policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 11:06 IST
Xi Jinping's Symposium Signals Support for China's Tech Sector
Chinese leader Xi Jinping opened the ruling Communist Party's twice-a-decade National Congress. Image Credit: ANI

China's President Xi Jinping recently took the stage at a symposium focused on private enterprises, which included prominent figures like Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma, as reported by state media on Monday.

While specifics of the symposium remain sparse, reports from Reuters suggest the event aimed to invigorate private-sector optimism, with Xi expected to urge executives to expand both domestically and internationally amidst escalating tensions in the China-U.S. tech landscape.

Analysts, including Gary Ng of Natixis, interpret the meeting as a potential turning point in regulatory attitudes, suggesting a government pivot towards supporting the tech sector. Xi's strategy may indicate a broader endorsement of private-sector innovation as crucial for competing against U.S. technological advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

