Cloudsway Boosts AI Integration with DeepSeek Models
Cloudsway introduces seamless integration for DeepSeek AI models, providing enterprises with efficient deployment of powerful AI solutions. Their end-to-end API interfaces and model hosting services simplify AI adoption, backed by robust global infrastructure. New AI Search service enhances real-time data handling, aiding diverse applications like customer service and insights.
- Country:
- Singapore
Cloudsway, a leader in distributed AI infrastructure, has announced support for integrating comprehensive DeepSeek R1/V3 models, empowering enterprises to deploy state-of-the-art AI solutions tailored to their requirements.
According to reports, Cloudsway offers standard API interfaces for quick integration with DeepSeek, allowing developers to leverage its full potential for stable AI inference services without intricate setups.
Moreover, Cloudsway provides model hosting services for extensive DeepSeek capabilities, eliminating hardware management complexities. This solution leverages Cloudsway's global resources and secure networks for rapid and advanced AI services, including a new AI Search service enriched by a knowledge engine for real-time data operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)