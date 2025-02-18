Left Menu

Cloudsway Boosts AI Integration with DeepSeek Models

Cloudsway introduces seamless integration for DeepSeek AI models, providing enterprises with efficient deployment of powerful AI solutions. Their end-to-end API interfaces and model hosting services simplify AI adoption, backed by robust global infrastructure. New AI Search service enhances real-time data handling, aiding diverse applications like customer service and insights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 18-02-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 10:55 IST
Cloudsway Boosts AI Integration with DeepSeek Models
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Cloudsway, a leader in distributed AI infrastructure, has announced support for integrating comprehensive DeepSeek R1/V3 models, empowering enterprises to deploy state-of-the-art AI solutions tailored to their requirements.

According to reports, Cloudsway offers standard API interfaces for quick integration with DeepSeek, allowing developers to leverage its full potential for stable AI inference services without intricate setups.

Moreover, Cloudsway provides model hosting services for extensive DeepSeek capabilities, eliminating hardware management complexities. This solution leverages Cloudsway's global resources and secure networks for rapid and advanced AI services, including a new AI Search service enriched by a knowledge engine for real-time data operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025