Vietnam Opens Doors to Starlink Amid US Tariff Concerns

In a significant turn, Vietnam is set to permit Elon Musk's Starlink to establish satellite internet services while upholding full foreign ownership of any local subsidiaries, according to draft regulations.

This strategic move comes after extensive discussions with SpaceX, reflecting a shift to accommodate U.S. preferences amid apprehension over potential U.S. tariffs. The regulations allow for full foreign initiative in internet services with low-orbit satellites until 2030, necessitating approval from Vietnam's prime minister.

SpaceX's entrance into Vietnam—one of vast economic potential—has previously stalled due to constraints on foreign control. This regulatory amendment aims to foster scientific and technological advancements, with Vietnam's growing interest in increasing U.S. agricultural imports also in focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)