Check Point Software Technologies Expands with New R&D Hub in Bengaluru

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd is set to open its first Asia-Pacific R&D Centre in Bengaluru, India. Announced during the CPX Bangkok 2025 conference, this signifies the company's strategic move to leverage India's technology talent for advanced cyber security solutions.

18-02-2025
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd announced plans on Tuesday to establish its first Asia-Pacific Research and Development (R&D) Centre in Bengaluru, India, marking a significant expansion in the region.

The announcement, made during Check Point's annual CPX Bangkok 2025 conference, highlights the company's focus on advancing cyber security innovation by tapping into India's vibrant tech talent pool. Ruma Balasubramanian, President of APAC & Japan, emphasized their commitment to utilize local expertise for global security advancements.

The new Bengaluru Centre, poised to drive core developments such as Check Point Quantum and SASE, will complement the company's main R&D hub in Tel Aviv, Israel. Initially accommodating over 100 engineers, the facility promises flexibility for future growth as business demands change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

