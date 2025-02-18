ABB India Launches Cutting-Edge Flameproof Motors for Hazardous Environments

In a significant development, ABB India has launched its newest line of flameproof motors, aimed at providing unparalleled safety in environments susceptible to explosions. These cutting-edge motors are engineered to excel in challenging sectors such as Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals, and Chemicals, prioritizing safety and performance above all.

Produced at ABB's advanced Bengaluru facility, the motors boast power ratings from 37kW to 500kW and meet the rigorous standards of gas groups IIA, IIB, and IIC. Their innovative design includes pressure-tested enclosures that prevent flame propagation, ensuring safety during an internal explosion.

According to Sanjeev Arora, President of ABB India's Motion Business, these flameproof motors are pioneering in safety and efficiency. Built to withstand extreme conditions, they enhance operational effectiveness, reduce energy consumption, and comply with global safety standards, positioning ABB as a leader in hazardous environment solutions.

