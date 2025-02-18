Zaggle and Google Join Forces to Revolutionize Employee Tech with EPP+

Fintech leader Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services announced a strategic partnership with Google's distribution partner, Redington, to deliver innovative and cost-effective tech solutions for enterprises in India. The initiative promises premium technology access for employees at reduced prices and a single-vendor solution for device procurement and management.

The new Smart Employee Purchase (EPP+) program is designed to enhance both operational efficiency and employee engagement by providing businesses with a streamlined model to manage and lease devices. This aims to empower companies by optimizing cost structures and offering employees access to Google Pixel devices at competitive rates.

Zaggle informs that employees in higher tax brackets could achieve up to 35% savings. CEO Avinash Godkhindi emphasized the partnership's role in delivering enhanced value to organizations poised for future readiness through robust security and lifecycle management solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)