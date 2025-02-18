Left Menu

Bridging Borders: T-Hub and Goias Hub Forge International Startup Partnership

The T-Hub in Telangana has signed an MoU with Brazil's Goias Hub to establish international startups, fostering collaboration in various sectors between the two regions. This agreement aims to leverage market access, mutual cooperation, and enhances the startup ecosystem in fields like AI, biotech, and more.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-02-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 20:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

T-Hub, the prominent incubator center based in Telangana, has initiated a strategic partnership with Brazil's Goias Hub through a Memorandum of Understanding. This landmark agreement, signed on Tuesday, aims to create international opportunities for startups from both regions.

The MoU details how startups in Telangana can venture into the Brazilian market, while Brazilian startups will establish their presence in Telangana. Such initiatives promise to enhance market access and facilitate collaboration on key aspects like capacity-building incubation, technology sharing, and investment opportunities.

The move is expected to bolster ties between India and Brazil, particularly in artificial intelligence, IT, agri-tech, healthcare, biotech, and mining sectors, fostering robust development of the startup ecosystem, a government release stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

