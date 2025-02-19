Left Menu

USA Breaks 40-Year Record with Spin-Dominant Victory

The United States made history in an ODI match against Oman by breaking India's 40-year record for the lowest successfully defended total. Featuring only spin bowling, the U.S. defended a total of 122 to bowl Oman out for 65, highlighting Nosthush Kenjige's exceptional performance.

Updated: 19-02-2025 07:12 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 07:12 IST
The United States cricket team made history on Tuesday by breaking a 40-year record in a one-day international (ODI) match without delivering a single pace ball. The team managed to defend a low total of 122 runs, bowling out Oman for just 65 at Al Amerat. The match was notable for its spin-dominant bowling, which saw 19 wickets fall to spin—tying a record set in 2011.

This remarkable feat surpassed India's 1985 record of defending 125 runs against Pakistan in Sharjah. The star of the moment was U.S. left-arm spinner Nosthush Kenjige, who achieved impressive figures of 5-11 from 7.3 overs.

The match highlights a significant achievement for the United States in the realm of international cricket, underlining the potential and skill of a team primarily using spin strategy to tactically turn the game in their favor against the hosts, Oman.

