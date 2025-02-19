USA Breaks 40-Year Record with Spin-Dominant Victory
The United States made history in an ODI match against Oman by breaking India's 40-year record for the lowest successfully defended total. Featuring only spin bowling, the U.S. defended a total of 122 to bowl Oman out for 65, highlighting Nosthush Kenjige's exceptional performance.
The United States cricket team made history on Tuesday by breaking a 40-year record in a one-day international (ODI) match without delivering a single pace ball. The team managed to defend a low total of 122 runs, bowling out Oman for just 65 at Al Amerat. The match was notable for its spin-dominant bowling, which saw 19 wickets fall to spin—tying a record set in 2011.
This remarkable feat surpassed India's 1985 record of defending 125 runs against Pakistan in Sharjah. The star of the moment was U.S. left-arm spinner Nosthush Kenjige, who achieved impressive figures of 5-11 from 7.3 overs.
The match highlights a significant achievement for the United States in the realm of international cricket, underlining the potential and skill of a team primarily using spin strategy to tactically turn the game in their favor against the hosts, Oman.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Dialogue: Trump and Modi to Fortify US-India Relations
India Joins UN Honour Roll with Timely Budget Contribution
US Military Deports Migrants to India Amid Stricter Immigration Policies
Weather Warnings and Air Quality Alerts in Northern India
India's Balanced Fiscal Strategy: Aligning Growth with Stability