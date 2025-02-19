Left Menu

OnGrid: Revolutionizing the Identity Verification Landscape

OnGrid, co-founded by Piyush Peshwani and Vineet Bansal, is a leading identity verification platform in India. It serves over 3,000 clients across diverse sectors and is witnessing rapid growth. By leveraging AWS infrastructure, OnGrid offers advanced verification services and plans to expand globally with AI-powered solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 12:03 IST
OnGrid, a premier background verification platform, is paving its way to exponential growth, as it anticipates completing over 60 million verification transactions by 2024-25. Co-founder and CEO Piyush Peshwani highlights the company's rapid ascent, driven by regulatory demands and digital transformation.

Established in 2016 by IIT Bombay graduates, OnGrid stands as a leader in India's identity verification space, assisting industries like retail, technology, and healthcare. Leveraging AWS infrastructure, the company ensures high performance and security, promising quick and efficient solutions.

With plans to expand its technological prowess and global outreach, OnGrid is set to offer AI-driven behavioral assessments and enhanced digital credentialing, fostering trusted hiring processes across various sectors. This strategic growth reflects OnGrid's commitment to driving innovation in identity verification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

