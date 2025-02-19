Apple Unveils Game-Changing Custom Modem Chip

In a decisive move away from Qualcomm, Apple has launched its own custom-designed modem chip in the newly announced iPhone 16e. This development was disclosed on Wednesday and highlights Apple's ongoing efforts to lessen dependence on external chip suppliers. The innovation is part of Apple's new C1 subsystem.

Comprising sophisticated processing and memory elements, the C1 system promises superior battery life and cutting-edge AI features across Apple's product lineup. This innovation is the most intricate technology that Apple has developed to date, incorporating advanced 4-nanometer and 7-nanometer chip technologies tested for worldwide compatibility.

While the iPhone 16e lacks millimeter-wave connectivity, a domain dominated by Qualcomm, Apple is banking on the tight integration of the C1 with its processors to enhance performance. This new chapter in Apple's chip development is set to redefine customer experience through improved data network management and global satellite connectivity, according to Apple's senior vice president, Johny Srouji.

(With inputs from agencies.)