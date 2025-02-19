UnitedHealthcare's Strategic Employee Buyout Maneuver
UnitedHealth Group Inc's subsidiary, UnitedHealthcare, is offering voluntary buyouts to employees within its Benefits Unit. The move aims to meet a resignation quota, but the company may resort to layoffs if the target is not achieved.
UnitedHealth Group Inc, through its subsidiary UnitedHealthcare, is strategizing to downsize its workforce by offering voluntary buyouts to employees within its Benefits Unit, CNBC reports.
The initiative is part of a broader effort to meet a specified resignation quota, potentially avoiding immediate layoffs.
However, if the buyout offers do not meet the intended targets, layoffs are anticipated as a subsequent measure, according to the report.
