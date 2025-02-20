Left Menu

STMicroelectronics Unveils Photonics Chip for AI Data Centers

STMicroelectronics collaborates with Amazon Web Services to launch a new photonics chip for AI data centers. The chip improves speed and reduces power consumption in transceivers. Expected to meet growing AI infrastructure demands, the chips will be produced at ST's Crolles, France factory.

STMicroelectronics Unveils Photonics Chip for AI Data Centers
AMSTERDAM, Feb 20 - STMicroelectronics has announced the launch of a new computer chip designed for the rapidly expanding AI data center market. Developed in partnership with Amazon's AWS, the chip aims to optimize performance by using photonics to boost speed and minimize energy consumption in transceivers.

Vincent Fraisse, ST's radio and communications chip division general manager, confirmed a collaboration agreement with AWS. The new chip will be integrated into AWS's infrastructure as it becomes commercially available later this year. Additionally, ST is partnering with the leading optical solution provider for next-generation transceivers.

As the AI infrastructure market grows, companies like Coherent, Cisco, Innolight, and Accelink are key players, with the transceiver market projected to surge from $7 billion in 2024 to $24 billion by 2030, according to LightCounting research. ST plans to manufacture the chips in their Crolles, France plant.

