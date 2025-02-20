TikTok Restructures: Trust & Safety Unit Faces Layoffs

TikTok has initiated layoffs in its trust and safety unit, responsible for content moderation, as part of an internal restructuring strategy, according to three informed sources.

Adam Presser, the operations head of TikTok, who also supervises this unit, communicated the decision to employees via a memo on Thursday.

The restructuring has already begun affecting teams across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa on the same day, stated two of the sources. TikTok has not yet commented on the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)