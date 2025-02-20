Left Menu

TikTok Restructures: Trust & Safety Unit Faces Layoffs

TikTok is implementing layoffs within its trust and safety unit, which oversees content moderation, as part of a restructuring effort. This decision was communicated by Adam Presser, head of operations. Teams affected are primarily located in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 20-02-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 14:47 IST
  • Country:
  • China

TikTok has initiated layoffs in its trust and safety unit, responsible for content moderation, as part of an internal restructuring strategy, according to three informed sources.

Adam Presser, the operations head of TikTok, who also supervises this unit, communicated the decision to employees via a memo on Thursday.

The restructuring has already begun affecting teams across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa on the same day, stated two of the sources. TikTok has not yet commented on the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

