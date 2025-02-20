Thomas Cook (India) Unveils AI Platform 'Dhruv' for Business Travel

Thomas Cook (India) has announced plans to roll out an AI platform named 'Dhruv', designed specifically for business travel. The platform utilizes cutting-edge artificial intelligence and Large Language Models to cater to the evolving needs of India's booming business travel sector, according to a regulatory filing.

The development of Dhruv is a collaborative effort involving Thomas Cook, SOTC Travel, Fairfax Digital Services, LTIMindtree, and Voicing.AI. Impressively, the platform will be multilingual, supporting over 20 languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Spanish, German, Greek, and Portuguese.

Fueled by substantial growth, the Indian business travel sector is on track to double its current market value of over USD 10.6 billion, reaching a milestone of USD 20 billion by the year 2030, as cited by industry data.

