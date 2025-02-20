Thomas Cook (India) Unveils AI Platform 'Dhruv' for Business Travel
Thomas Cook (India) is set to launch 'Dhruv', an AI platform for business travel using cutting-edge technologies to meet India's expanding business travel needs. With collaborations from key industry players, Dhruv supports over 20 languages and aims to tap into the growing sector projected to reach USD 20 billion by 2030.
Thomas Cook (India) has announced plans to roll out an AI platform named 'Dhruv', designed specifically for business travel. The platform utilizes cutting-edge artificial intelligence and Large Language Models to cater to the evolving needs of India's booming business travel sector, according to a regulatory filing.
The development of Dhruv is a collaborative effort involving Thomas Cook, SOTC Travel, Fairfax Digital Services, LTIMindtree, and Voicing.AI. Impressively, the platform will be multilingual, supporting over 20 languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Spanish, German, Greek, and Portuguese.
Fueled by substantial growth, the Indian business travel sector is on track to double its current market value of over USD 10.6 billion, reaching a milestone of USD 20 billion by the year 2030, as cited by industry data.
