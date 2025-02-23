North Korea's Crucial Support to Russia in Ukraine War

In a significant development, North Korea is reportedly supplying 50% of Russia's ammunition requirements in its ongoing conflict against Ukraine. This claim comes from Kyrylo Budanov, Kyiv's military intelligence chief, who disclosed the information during a press conference on Sunday.

Beyond merely meeting ammunition needs, North Korea has initiated large-scale deliveries of military hardware to Russia. The weaponry list includes 170-mm self-propelled howitzers and 240-mm multiple rocket launch systems, marking a substantial escalation in Pyongyang's involvement.

These developments could have profound implications for the geopolitical balance and the dynamics of the conflict in Ukraine, as military supplies from North Korea bolster Russia's capabilities on the ground.

