North Korea's Crucial Support to Russia in Ukraine War
North Korea is providing half of Russia's ammunition needs in its conflict against Ukraine, according to Kyiv's military intelligence. Pyongyang has started large-scale shipments of 170-mm self-propelled howitzers and 240-mm multiple rocket launch systems to Russia, increasing its military support significantly.
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a significant development, North Korea is reportedly supplying 50% of Russia's ammunition requirements in its ongoing conflict against Ukraine. This claim comes from Kyrylo Budanov, Kyiv's military intelligence chief, who disclosed the information during a press conference on Sunday.
Beyond merely meeting ammunition needs, North Korea has initiated large-scale deliveries of military hardware to Russia. The weaponry list includes 170-mm self-propelled howitzers and 240-mm multiple rocket launch systems, marking a substantial escalation in Pyongyang's involvement.
These developments could have profound implications for the geopolitical balance and the dynamics of the conflict in Ukraine, as military supplies from North Korea bolster Russia's capabilities on the ground.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Today, we are exporting everything from small artillery to large platforms like Brahmos and Akash missile system: Rajnath Singh.
Energy Crisis: Artillery Attack Hits Southern Ukraine Power Plant
Admiral Nevelskoy's Artillery Drills in Sea of Japan
Kim Jong Un Honors Legacy with Ambitious Pyongyang Project
Kim Jong Un's Vision: A New Era for Pyongyang