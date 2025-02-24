Tesla's FSD Expansion in China: A Drive Towards Global Dominance

Tesla is gearing up to release a significant software update for its Chinese customers, offering advanced driving-assistance features comparable to the Full Self-Driving (FSD) capabilities available in the United States, according to sources cited by Bloomberg News.

The update is set to benefit customers who have invested 64,000 yuan ($8,831.73) in Tesla's FSD package. It will enable driver-assist features for city streets initially on select models, with plans for gradual expansion. However, Tesla has not yet provided a comment regarding this development.

As Tesla faces regulatory scrutiny due to safety concerns, it is under competitive pressure from Chinese automaker BYD, which recently integrated autonomous features in its models. The company is exploring options to license FSD in China and offer it as a subscription service, trying to counterbalance slowing U.S. demand amid economic uncertainty.

