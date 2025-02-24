Left Menu

Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Revolution: A New Era for PCs in India

Qualcomm is set to drive a revolution in India’s PC market with its Snapdragon X-based devices. As Windows 10 support ends in 2025, the adoption of these devices could increase, especially with their competitive pricing and superior performance. Qualcomm partners with major brands for the launch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 21:57 IST
Qualcomm is poised for a transformative phase with its Snapdragon X-based devices targeting the Indian PC market, as announced by the company's senior vice president Kedar Kondap on Monday. This move follows the impending end-of-service for Windows 10 in 2025, potentially triggering a massive PC upgrade wave.

Kondap revealed that Snapdragon X devices aim to recreate Qualcomm's smartphone triumph in the PC sector by offering incredible battery life and performance at competitive pricing. The company will collaborate with Asus, Acer, Lenovo, HP, and Dell to launch these devices.

The expected shift coincides with declining Windows 10 support and increased consumer awareness of Snapdragon X's capabilities. Qualcomm's strategic partnerships and ongoing market penetration efforts, illustrated by a recent deal with Croma, signal a deeper foray into both urban and rural markets in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

