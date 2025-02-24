Revolutionizing Digital Public Infrastructure: India's AI Ambitions
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the potential of India's digital public infrastructure when combined with AI. Speaking at NTLF 2025, he emphasized developing local AI models, adopting a techno-legal regulatory approach, and enhancing skilling initiatives to foster innovation and entrepreneurship in the country.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw underscored the transformative potential of digital public infrastructure (DPI) in India when augmented with artificial intelligence (AI).
Addressing the NTLF 2025, Vaishnaw highlighted governmental strides in integrating AI with DPI, projecting its capacity to enhance by 100-fold. Drawing inspiration from China's AI models, he advocated for India to leverage its innovative prowess in developing cost-effective AI solutions. The minister also announced initiatives for large language model development and encouraged India's startups to pioneer their own models.
Vaishnaw shared insights on India's regulatory stance, favoring a techno-legal approach over rigid European methods. He also discussed Japan's recognition of India's Unified Payments Interface and stressed shifting India's economic focus from service-oriented to product-driven pursuits, supported by a challenge for product development and expansive skilling initiatives.
