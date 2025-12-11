Left Menu

Empowering Agriculture: The Role of Digital Technology and AI

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia urged agriculture students to drive nation-building through technology and innovation, emphasizing the role of digital advancements and AI in realizing the dream of a developed India. At Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agricultural University, 543 students were awarded degrees, and Scindia advocated for their role in agricultural empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 11-12-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 22:57 IST
Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasized the importance of technology in agriculture during his address at the 11th convocation of Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agricultural University. Speaking to 543 graduates, Scindia highlighted the critical role digital technology and artificial intelligence (AI) play in advancing India's agricultural sector.

Scindia urged the students to seize opportunities as India makes strides in areas from space exploration to technological innovation. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Scindia noted, a tech-empowered agriculture sector is paramount for achieving a developed India.

Joining him at the event were key figures like Madhya Pradesh Agricultural Development Minister Aidal Singh Kansana and Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar, underscoring collaborative efforts to propel agricultural progress through education and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

