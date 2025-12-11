Empowering Agriculture: The Role of Digital Technology and AI

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasized the importance of technology in agriculture during his address at the 11th convocation of Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agricultural University. Speaking to 543 graduates, Scindia highlighted the critical role digital technology and artificial intelligence (AI) play in advancing India's agricultural sector.

Scindia urged the students to seize opportunities as India makes strides in areas from space exploration to technological innovation. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Scindia noted, a tech-empowered agriculture sector is paramount for achieving a developed India.

Joining him at the event were key figures like Madhya Pradesh Agricultural Development Minister Aidal Singh Kansana and Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar, underscoring collaborative efforts to propel agricultural progress through education and innovation.

