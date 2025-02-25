Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Elon Musk's recent directive to U.S. federal workers demanding job justification has sparked widespread resistance among agencies. Musk, the tech billionaire attempting to streamline government operations, instructed 2.3 million civil-service employees to submit work summaries, leading to a strong pushback.

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management countered Musk's initiative by informing human resources officials that replying to the email is not mandatory. This memo emphasized that employees would not face termination for noncompliance, thus calming concerns about authority and reach. Legal challenges quickly followed with unions suing to render Musk's request illegal.

The situation underscores the chaos accompanying President Donald Trump's governmental downsizing efforts, with Musk playing a central role. Some federal leaders advised their staff to keep responses general to avoid disclosing sensitive information, while the administration continues to deal with operational disruptions and subsequent rehiring issues.

